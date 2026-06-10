Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Macy's, Inc. $M

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Macy's by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 66,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Macy's by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy's by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 812,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 256,979 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy's by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 511,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 374,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy's by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 288,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 147,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Macy's Price Performance

Macy's stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Macy's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy's

In other Macy's news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $94,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,773 shares in the company, valued at $515,612.16. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $896,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,705,374.72. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 94,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $20.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macy's

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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