Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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