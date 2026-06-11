Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $962,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $50,111.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,372.35. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.18. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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