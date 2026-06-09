Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,809,213.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,416. The trade was a 91.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $434,416. The trade was a 91.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,700,139 shares of company stock worth $79,212,871 over the last three months. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Samsara's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

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