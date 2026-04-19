Fractal Investments LLC Invests $980,000 in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Q. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on Q shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Q opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 74.42. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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