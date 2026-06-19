Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC Takes $17.80 Million Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,797,000. Constellation Brands comprises about 19.3% of Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $178.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $175.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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