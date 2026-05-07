Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328,738 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.73% of Franklin Electric worth $413,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Amundi grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 624,481 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,424,000 after acquiring an additional 358,517 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,523 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,661,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 165,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ruzynski acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.34 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,871.48. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 4,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $498,899.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at $751,050.18. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FELE stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $500.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.21 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Franklin Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FELE

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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