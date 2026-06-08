Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 78,020 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Charles Schwab worth $3,015,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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