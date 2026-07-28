Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,664 shares of the closed-end fund's stock after selling 114,263 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Franklin Resources worth $43,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company's stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Franklin Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Franklin Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BEN stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Franklin Resources's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Franklin Resources's dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm's core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton's product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin Resources wasn't on the list.

While Franklin Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here