Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 835,645 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.56% of General Motors worth $2,615,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393,462 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $113,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock valued at $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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