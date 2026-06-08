Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,575 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,931 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,624,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,040.16 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $609.31 and a 52-week high of $1,098.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $936.56 and a 200 day moving average of $901.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise.

Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO.

Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock.

Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported.

Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Goldman Sachs Discloses 3.14% Voting Stake in QIAGEN

Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform.

Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Goldman’s CEO expects entry-level hiring to “contract a little” as AI changes staffing mix are more of a long-term operating note than an immediate stock driver.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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