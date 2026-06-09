Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 481,878 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $332,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,098,823,000 after buying an additional 189,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $357,221,000 after acquiring an additional 169,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $337,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

View Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,020.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,113 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $104,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,856,388. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,348 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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