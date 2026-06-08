Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 340.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,016,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $466.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $760.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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