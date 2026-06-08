Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.30 Billion Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248,435 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 148,402 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.60% of McDonald's worth $1,298,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,631,594. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.0%

MCD opened at $279.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.85 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.56.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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