Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.59 Billion Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,938,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.01% of Texas Instruments worth $1,588,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $6,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.57.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $285.06 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $261.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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