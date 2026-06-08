Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.67 Billion Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198,449 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Union Pacific worth $1,665,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $272.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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