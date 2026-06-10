Franklin Resources Inc. Has $168.20 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,472 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.06% of Medpace worth $168,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 22.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company's stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $466.79 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $456.86 and its 200-day moving average is $506.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.07 and a 52 week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report).

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