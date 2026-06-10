Franklin Resources Inc. Has $206.53 Million Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972,197 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 450,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.55% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $206,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of EL stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.Estee Lauder Companies's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Estee Lauder Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Estee Lauder Companies wasn't on the list.

While Estee Lauder Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here