Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.28 Billion Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,513,453 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 605,256 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $2,283,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

TSM opened at $415.62 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $450.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.04%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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