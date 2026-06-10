Franklin Resources Inc. Has $299.67 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 69,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Crown worth $299,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 105.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Crown's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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