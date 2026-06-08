Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.02 Billion Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.96% of Capital One Financial worth $3,023,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $180.58 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.98 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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