Franklin Resources Inc. Has $475.90 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 74,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.99% of CBRE Group worth $475,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,223 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $387,153. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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