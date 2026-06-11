Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,678 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 293,569 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of SS&C Technologies worth $157,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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