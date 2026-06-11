Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 287,792 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,524 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 287,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.40% of Eversource Energy worth $100,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 829,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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