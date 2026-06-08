Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 93,215 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198,521 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 93,215 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Stryker worth $1,124,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 107.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Stryker Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $305.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average of $345.76. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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