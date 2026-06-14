Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Sells 438,883 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS - Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,644 shares of the company's stock after selling 438,883 shares during the quarter. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.6% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 1.72% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $59,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TARS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 779.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 220.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 11,964 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $801,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,207. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $283,477.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 63,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,253. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 79,391 shares of company stock worth $5,432,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company's stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $162.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.60 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. Analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.67.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company's research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus's lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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