Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 123,873 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,503 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 123,873 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Rubrik worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,650. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,901 shares in the company, valued at $28,424,382.69. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE RBRK opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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