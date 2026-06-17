Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,210 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $30,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,560. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett reiterated an "accumulate" rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $114.00 price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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