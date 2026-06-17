Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,823 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $24,485,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.10% of lululemon athletica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $252.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,640 shares of company stock worth $1,994,957. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here