Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 15,301 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,480 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,301 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Carvana worth $71,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carvana alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 979,460 shares of the company's stock worth $413,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,539 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Carvana by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 710,091 shares of the company's stock worth $299,673,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Carvana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 152,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,091.10. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $4,488,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,036,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,976,217.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,812 shares of company stock worth $29,056,896. 15.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Carvana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carvana from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carvana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carvana wasn't on the list.

While Carvana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here