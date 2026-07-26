FreeGulliver LLC Sells 265,500 Shares of 1stdibs.com, Inc. $DIBS

FreeGulliver LLC reduced its position in 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS - Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the company's stock after selling 265,500 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC owned about 0.09% of 1stdibs.com worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 1stdibs.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 60.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.com

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 47,500 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $214,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 712,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,214,737.02. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1stdibs.com Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $145.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.73. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut 1stdibs.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

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