Freemont Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 738.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,522,432 shares of the company's stock worth $228,867,000 after buying an additional 169,147 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 44,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an Outperform rating and a $298 price target , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Scotiabank Raises Vistra Estimates

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an rating and a , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Positive Sentiment: News that Vistra secured PJM capacity points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Vistra Secures PJM Capacity

News that points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting rising demand from data centers and increased capital investments in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Vistra Benefiting From Data Center Demand

Coverage highlighting and in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. KeyBanc Sticks to Buy Rating

KeyBanc reaffirmed its rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra was also mentioned in media coverage and trading commentary as a stock showing momentum, which may reflect investor enthusiasm but does not add new fundamental information. Vistra Rises Higher Than Market

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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