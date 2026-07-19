Freemont Management S.A. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 349.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts.

Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report.

Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives.

Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names.

Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint.

Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory headwinds remain in focus, including tougher EV competition in Europe, a denied NHTSA petition over a headlight recall issue, and ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomy claims.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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