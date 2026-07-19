Freemont Management S.A. Invests $4.14 Million in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,199,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $485,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $213,133,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $67,741,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Trimble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after purchasing an additional 675,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 73.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,540,000 after purchasing an additional 542,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.72 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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