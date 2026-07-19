Freemont Management S.A. Sells 5,300 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,465,000 after buying an additional 568,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $97,397,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $90,663,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $418.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.21 and a 200-day moving average of $278.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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