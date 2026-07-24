Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,241,970 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 8,731,138 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.78% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $660,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 493 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CICC Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business's revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: FCX reported second-quarter earnings of $0.74 per share, ahead of the $0.62 consensus, while revenue of $7.03 billion also topped estimates, helped by higher realized metal prices. Article Title

FCX reported second-quarter earnings of $0.74 per share, ahead of the $0.62 consensus, while revenue of $7.03 billion also topped estimates, helped by higher realized metal prices. Positive Sentiment: Freeport-McMoRan said net income rose sharply year over year, and commentary around strong income growth and improved operations points to healthy underlying profitability. Article Title

Freeport-McMoRan said net income rose sharply year over year, and commentary around strong income growth and improved operations points to healthy underlying profitability. Positive Sentiment: Higher copper prices provided a tailwind to results, and one analyst also raised FCX’s price target to $80, suggesting some optimism remains around the stock’s longer-term setup. Article Title

Higher copper prices provided a tailwind to results, and one analyst also raised FCX’s price target to $80, suggesting some optimism remains around the stock’s longer-term setup. Neutral Sentiment: Management posted its quarterly and six-month results and highlighted strategic expansions, but also noted challenges from capital spending and regulatory approvals. Article Title

Management posted its quarterly and six-month results and highlighted strategic expansions, but also noted challenges from capital spending and regulatory approvals. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because lower operating rates at the Grasberg mine and a softer copper sales outlook for the next quarter have raised concerns about near-term production and revenue. Article Title

Shares are under pressure because lower operating rates at the Grasberg mine and a softer copper sales outlook for the next quarter have raised concerns about near-term production and revenue. Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness in copper prices has also weighed on sentiment across the sector, adding to investor caution around FCX’s near-term earnings momentum. Article Title

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

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