Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT - Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,671 shares of the company's stock after selling 582,128 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.61% of Freshpet worth $44,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 9,077 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. AlphaGrep UK Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Freshpet by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 105,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter.

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Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $317.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Freshpet

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other news, Director Walter George acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,359,350.32. The trade was a 1.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc. makes and markets fresh, refrigerated food and treats for dogs and cats. Founded in 2006, the company focuses on recipes made with fresh ingredients and positioned as an alternative to shelf-stable pet food. Its products are sold under brands including Freshpet, Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature's Fresh. Freshpet distributes them through refrigerated displays in grocery, mass-market, club and pet specialty stores, as well as through online retailers. The company primarily serves customers in the United States and Canada and also sells its products in select international markets.

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