Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $486,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.19.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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