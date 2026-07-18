Frontier Asset Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $4,444,736,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,321 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 28,277.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $348.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $254.66 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $336.31 and its 200-day moving average is $318.52.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.GE Aerospace's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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