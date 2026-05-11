FSA Advisors Inc. Has $19.14 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3,492.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.3% of FSA Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Baring Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $430.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.52 and a 52-week high of $437.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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