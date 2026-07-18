FSA Advisors Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $254.53 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.63 and a 1-year high of $261.64. The company has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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