FSA Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $495.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.47. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $503.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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