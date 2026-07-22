FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 20,288 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

FSA Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 20,288 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.1% during the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $628.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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