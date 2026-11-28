First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $39,656,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 55.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.63. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $146.48 and a 1 year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $977.66 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 132.04% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is an aviation aftermarket company that owns, leases, and maintains commercial aircraft engines and related equipment. Its business serves airlines, aircraft operators, and maintenance providers seeking engine leasing, repair, and support services. The company focuses particularly on CFM56 and V2500 engines, which power widely used narrow-body aircraft, including Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family models. Its services include engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as the sale and leasing of engines and engine modules.

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