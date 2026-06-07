FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,731,430 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 164,422 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 13.39% of FTAI Aviation worth $2,703,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,037 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,642,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $234.05 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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