FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 2.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FTAI Aviation worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 884.1% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 795,675 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,455,000 after purchasing an additional 749,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 396.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,730,000 after purchasing an additional 664,037 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

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FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $234.05 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The firm had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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