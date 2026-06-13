FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Stake Increased by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,755,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 884.1% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,888,000 after acquiring an additional 795,675 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,455,000 after acquiring an additional 749,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 396.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,730,000 after acquiring an additional 664,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $241.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.74. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

Insider Activity

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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