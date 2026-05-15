Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 416.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $76,381,000 after buying an additional 1,042,334 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2,712.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 771,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,128,000 after buying an additional 744,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 331.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 861,430 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 661,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 165.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,543 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,809,000 after buying an additional 517,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

W.P. Carey stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The company had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is currently 158.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.60.

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About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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