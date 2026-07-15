Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,058 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan posted record quarterly profit and a major earnings beat, fueled by a rebound in dealmaking and very strong trading results. Reuters article

JPMorgan posted record quarterly profit and a major earnings beat, fueled by a rebound in dealmaking and very strong trading results. Positive Sentiment: Investment banking fees and equity trading revenue jumped sharply, reinforcing the view that volatile markets and AI-related capital markets activity are supporting earnings. CNBC article

Investment banking fees and equity trading revenue jumped sharply, reinforcing the view that volatile markets and AI-related capital markets activity are supporting earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted the strong quarter as evidence that JPMorgan remains one of the best-positioned big banks, with expectations for continued dividend growth and solid net interest income. MarketBeat article

Analysts and media coverage highlighted the strong quarter as evidence that JPMorgan remains one of the best-positioned big banks, with expectations for continued dividend growth and solid net interest income. Neutral Sentiment: Management said consumer spending and credit trends remain resilient, suggesting the U.S. economy is still supporting bank fundamentals, but this is more confirmation than a new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Management said consumer spending and credit trends remain resilient, suggesting the U.S. economy is still supporting bank fundamentals, but this is more confirmation than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares gave back some gains because expenses are rising and JPMorgan raised its 2026 cost outlook, which tempered enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Zacks article

Shares gave back some gains because expenses are rising and JPMorgan raised its 2026 cost outlook, which tempered enthusiasm around the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing scrutiny of Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein, plus his criticism of regulators, may be adding a small overhang, though it is not the main driver today. Reuters article

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $342.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $344.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $918.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $348.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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