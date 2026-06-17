Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,728 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,645,427,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,349,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,285,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,605 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $292.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.34. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $393.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

More Lam Research News

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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